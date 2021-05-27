New York Knicks fans have been starving for a very long time. The franchise has been terrible for a while now although this year has seen a massive change of fortunes. The team has been firing on all cylinders and they even secured the fourth seed in the NBA playoffs. Now, they are going up against the Atlanta Hawks and they even have home-court advantage. Last night, the Knicks tied the series up at one game apiece and to kick things off, they made sure to get in the head of Hawks star Trae Young.

In the Instagram posts below, you can see that Knicks fans were taunting Young and even chanted "Trae is balding." This phrase was actually handed out in the form of a pamphlet prior to the game, which just goes to show how this was all a coordinated effort to get Trae off of his game.

Despite the Knicks' win, Young still played great throughout the match as he scored 30 points. Needless to say, the taunts didn't get to him, although the MSG energy was enough to give the hometown team an advantage in Game Two.

Now, the series is about to head to Atlanta, where Young and his teammates will try to escape with a 3-1 series lead.

Elsa/Getty Images