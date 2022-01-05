This Sunday, Klay Thompson is expected to return to the Golden State Warriors after being away from the lineup for two years. The shooting guard has had numerous injuries including tears to his Achilles, as well as his ACL. Having said that, Klay is eager to get back on the court, especially since the Warriors are one of the best teams in the entire NBA right now. They could really use Thompson's energy, and the fans are ecstatic to see him back in a Dubs jersey.

Heading into this Sunday's game against the Cavaliers, there are questions surrounding what Thompson's role will be. Of course, he hasn't played in a long time, which means they can't just make him play 35 minutes right out of the gate.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

While speaking to Warriors head coach Steve Kerr today, reporter Anthony Slater asked about Thompson's role and what fans can expect. As Kerr explained, Thompson will only get 15 to 20 minutes in his first game back, and when it comes to back-to-back games, Thompson will likely be given time to rest. Simply put, the Warriors are making sure Thompson's return is a sustainable one.

It has yet to be confirmed whether or not Thompson will play this Sunday, however, the team is very optimistic about this possibility. The Splash Brother is a joy to watch, and it will be surreal to see him checking into a game for the first time since 2019.