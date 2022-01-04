Klay Thompson and Steph Curry makeup one of the deadliest backcourts in NBA history. Unfortunately, Thompson has not been able to play over the past couple of years due to injury. Thompson first tore his ACL during the 2019 NBA Finals, and back in 2020, he tore his Achilles during a practice. Warriors fans have been missing Thompson for quite some time, and it's clear that his teammates would love to have him back as well, especially in the midst of such a strong start to the season.

Thompson has been making great progress on the floor, and over the past few weeks, it has become apparent that he would be back on the floor soon. As it turns out, Thompson could be back in a Warriors jersey by this weekend, as a new report from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, lays out what sources are expecting.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

According to Woj, many believe that Thompson will be on the floor as of this Sunday, January 9th, when the Warriors take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at home. The Warriors had made it clear that they want Thompson's return to take place in San Francisco, and if things go according to plan, that is exactly what will happen.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

