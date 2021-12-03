Klay Thompson is one of the best shooters in the entire NBA, however, over the past two years, he has been out of commission due to injuries. The Golden State Warriors superstar is certainly one of the best players in the entire league, and without him in the lineup, the team has faltered. Of course, the Warriors are now first place in the Western Conference, however, they did fail to make the playoffs in the previous two seasons, which just goes to show how important Thompson is to the roster.

Thompson was recently cleared to participate in full basketball activities, which is certainly a good sign moving forward. Despite this, the Warriors have yet to give any updates on when exactly he will be able to return to the court. Even Thompson is unsure, as today, the Warriors shooting guard gave fans an update on his condition.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

As you can see in the clip below, Thompson was driving his boat when he revealed that "it's hard to gauge" when the Warriors will approve of his return to the floor. Regardless, Thompson does believe it will happen either in the next few weeks or perhaps even a month from now, at the latest. This is definitely the news Warriors fans want to hear, as Thompson is an integral part of the team's success, and he has always been beloved in the Bay Area.

Thompson's return to the floor is a story that we have been monitoring closely, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates from around the NBA.