Klay Thompson received a huge payday from the Golden State Warriors recently despite the fact he will be out with an ACL injury until at least February of next season. The three-time NBA Champion has been keeping a low profile since the end of the season but now, it appears as though he's ready to step back out into the public eye. According to TMZ, Thompson was spotted with actress Laura Harrier at a Los Angeles Dodgers game on Sunday and the two looked pretty happy.

This is an interesting development considering Thompson and Harrier broke up back in April. Since then, Thompson had been spotted on a date with actress Eiza Gonzalez who stars in Godzilla. It's clear that his relationship with the Gonzalez never progressed and now he's finding himself with his ex again.

Thompson's Summer looks like it will be jam-packed, especially since he has a role in Space Jam 2 which is headlined by the presence of LeBron James. Once he gets back to the court, the Warriors will certainly be looking to make a bit of a playoff push. His absence severely weakens his team and some pundits think they may even miss the playoffs.

Perhaps his newfound relationship with Harrier can provide some motivation to recover as quickly as possible.