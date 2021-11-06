Klay Thompson hasn't played an NBA basketball game since the 2019 NBA Finals, and fans are waiting for his return. After all, he is one of the greatest shooters of all time, and he is someone that people want to see play. The Warriors are a weaker team without him, however, they won't be deprived of him for much longer as he continues to get close to a comeback.

Last night, Thompson was on the broadcast as the Warriors took on the New Orleans Pelicans, and during the festivities, he made sure to note that he is feeling really good amidst his recovery. Thompson also went on to explain what he misses most about playing right now.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

“I really miss the winning,” Thompson explained. “I miss playing in front of the fans and then just playing basketball. I really love what I do, I always have since I was a kid. I think these last two years have given me a great sense of appreciation for the work it takes to be great. And my story is still being written, so I’m not satisfied with where my career is at. I still have many more chapters to write.”

The Warriors are 7-1 to start the season and we're sure they would love to be tagging him along for the ride. For now, however, he is getting his health in order, which is what's most important moving forward. Whether or not Thompson can return to his old ways upon return, remains to be seen.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

[Via]