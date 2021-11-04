Klay Thompson has been out of the Golden State Warriors lineup for the last two years with injuries. These injuries have ranged from a torn ACL to a ruptured Achilles tendon. In Thompson's absence, the Warriors have yet to go back to the playoffs, however, they seem well on their way this season. Thomspon is supposed to return in the not-so-distant future, and fans believe this will make the Warriors title contenders, once again.

Prior to Warriors games, Thompson has been out on the court raining down shots, and fans have taken notice. It looks like Thompson is back to his old ways and it has generated quite a bit of excitement in terms of how he will play upon return. In fact, Thompson's rival LeBron James is excited about the prospect of a comeback, as he even stated as much on Twitter recently.

Jason Miller/Getty Images

"Can watch him shoot the [ball] all day long," LeBron wrote. "TOOOOOOO PURE." Needless to say, despite their hard-fought battles on the court, LeBron still has a ton of respect for Thompson, and he is a fan of what he sees. LeBron has always shown love to his competitors, and in year 19, he won't be stopping this trend anytime soon.

Thompson's return timeline has yet to be revealed so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates from around the NBA.