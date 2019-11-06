Klay Thompson hasn't been on the court for the Golden State Warriors this season but that hasn't stopped his lookalike from thriving. You probably remember his lookalike from some viral memes as he would continuously make his way to Warriors games while wearing a Thompson jersey and his signature facial hair. Thompson laughed off his lookalike but fans still remember him to this day. With Thompson out with an ACL injury, there has been a real gap in content regarding the player and his doppelganger wants to change that.

Interestingly enough, the lookalike has more ties to the Golden State Warriors organization than you may think. The man whose real name is Dawson Gurley, posted a picture to Twitter today which shows him guarding Willie Cauley-Stein in high school. Of course, Cauley-Stein is now a center on the Warriors which makes for a nice little coincidence.

Now that we know Gurley is an athlete himself, it makes his impersonation of Thompson that much funnier. As a YouTuber, Gurley is always looking for content so perhaps this throwback photo will lend itself well to that. We wonder if Cauley-Stein remembers Gurley and whether or not he was a good defender.

Either way, it's a pretty cool coincidence.