Klay Thompson is back with the Golden State Warriors and fans could not be any happier. The Warriors star had originally torn his ACL back in 2019 during the NBA Finals, and when he was finally able to return in 2020, he tore his Achilles. It was a terrible chain of events for the shooting guard, although now, he is back and he is looking to lead the Warriors to their fourth NBA title over the last decade.

Recently, Thompson sat down for an interview with The Athletic, and in the piece, Thompson spoke about his recovery from the ACL injury. As he explains, there is a real possibility that he tore his Achilles because he just came back too soon. Thompson wanted to go out there and show how strong he was, but in the end, it led to another injury. Regardless, Thompson would rather not harp on the past.

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

“I wasn’t at playing weight,” Thompson said. “I was really strong. I was doing a lot of lifting, strengthening my knee. But I just missed the game so much at that time and I was cleared to play 5-on-5. But I’m not sure if it was the right move. [...] It might’ve been costly. I don’t know. I try not to think about it too much. But it just, uh, it’s something I learned from. I’m not in my early 20s anymore, where I can just play all offseason. That’s what I was trying to do. Going forward, I’m not going to do that. I’m going to save it for the season.”

What matters now is the fact that Thompson is healthy, and the Warriors are a lot better off for it. They are the cream of the crop in the Western Conference, and they are on track for a huge matchup against the Phoenix Suns in the playoffs.

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

