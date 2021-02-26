Klay Thompson has been struggling with injuries over the past couple of seasons and as a result, he hasn't been able to hit the court. Last year, Thompson missed the Warriors season with an ACL tear and in 2021, he is missing the season with an Achilles injury. This has been devastating to Klay and his teammates although he is as determined as ever to get back into the lineup and compete for a title.

Thompson's father Mychal Thompson has been offering updates on his son and recently, he got to speak to reporters about where Thompson is in his rehab. As he explains, Thompson is limited in what he can do although he feels at home with his teammates.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

“All that [Klay] can do right now is just pool therapy, walking, stuff like that,” Thompson said via NBC Sports. “He’s doing much better this year because he’s around the team. Being away from the team, you feel isolated, you don’t feel like you’re a part of it. Even though he’s not playing, just being on the bench and supporting the guys, he feels like he’s a part of it.”

While Thompson is still a long way from being healthy, Thompson's determination should come as great news for Warriors fans who have been waiting on some good news. As Thompson continues to march through with rehab, we will continue to update you on his condition.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

