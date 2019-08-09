The latest Kith x Coca-Cola capsule collection is set to drop this Friday, August 9, featuring a range of apparel as well as an exclusive Converse Chuck Taylor that was originally exclusive to family & friends in 2017.

According to Kith, the expansive collection includes 105 pieces, including both men's and women's styles, drawing inspiration from Coca-Cola’s Classic archives as well as color palette and lifestyle of the Hawaiian Islands.

Hawaii’s eight island’s colors are represented throughout the collection, which includes everything from swimwear and surfboards to varsity jackets, hoodies, crewnecks, windbreakers, and more.

Per Kith:

"Partnerships include Mitchell & Ness, who helped craft active inspired tops with custom all-over print Hawaiian inspiration through bottoms and headwear. Orlebar Brown, who created two all-over print men’s swim trunks while Golden Bear returns with an update on the Classic Varsity Jacket, boasting tonal sleeves and split-tone body. Garret Leight offers custom eyewear for this collection while Channel Islands partners with us on a very limited Kith x Coca-Cola surfboard offered in two styles."

The new collection initially released at the Kith pop-up shop in Honolulu, Hawaii last Friday, but the Chucks and latest range of Coca-Cola apparel will be up for grabs at all Kith shops, Kith.com and Kithwomen.com starting at 11am ET this Friday, August 9.

Check out all of the gear in the posts embedded below.