Kith's latest collaborative collection with Coca-Cola, which includes the exclusive denim Kith x Coca-Cola x Converse Chuck Taylor, is officially slated to launch this Friday.

The denim wrapped Chuck Taylors were originally exclusive to Ronnie Fieg's Friends & Family in 2017, so this marks the first time that they'll be available to the public.

KITH x Coca-Cola x Converse Chuck Taylor/KITH, Tyler Mansour

The sneakers are highlighted by a vintage washed blue denim upper along with white Coca-Cola embroidery that wraps around the heel of the shoe, co-branded insoles and a removable Kith branded patch.

The new collection initially released at the Kith pop-up shop in Honolulu, Hawaii last Friday, but the Chucks and latest range of Coca-Cola apparel will be up for grabs at all Kith shops and Kith.com starting at 11am ET this Friday, August 9.

Check out the collaborative kicks, as well as the co-branded gear, in the posts embedded below.