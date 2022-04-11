It was a tough end to the weekend for 33-year-old Kerrion Rashad Franklin, who was arrested early on Sunday morning, according to a report from Radar Online. The son of gospel singer Kirk Franklin is said to have been booked into a Los Angeles jail at 10:28 local time yesterday after being pulled over by the Beverly Hills Police.

Court records allegedly obtained by the outlet revealed that the Bad Boys: Los Angeles star "is being held without the option to bail out," and was assigned a permanent housing location in the jail.

It's been said that Kerrion has been given a court date for later this week, during which he'll get to stand before a judge and plead his case. Thus far, the most reputable details about what's happened have come from Larry Reid, who says that he spoke with the reality star from behind bars.

Kerrion said that he was "wrongfully arrested and stopped because of his taillight," Reid shared, adding that he won't be able to get out of jail until Tuesday, when his next hearing is, also mentioning that the police allegedly found a gun in the car.

Rumours of resisting arrest charges have also been floating around, although those have been denied. Kerrion will reportedly be extradited back to Texas, where he'll be dealing with a separate case.





When he was a young boy, the 33-year-old was spotted at red carpet events alongside his gospel singer father, although their relationship has become strained in recent years after Kerrion came out as a gay man.

Last year, we shared a story about a tension-filled argument that took place between the two and later surfaced online – read more about that here, and check back in with HNHH later for any updates on Kerrion Franklin's LA arrest.

