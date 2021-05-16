mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

King Los Tackles "Forgot About Dre" On New Freestyle

Aron A.
May 16, 2021 16:26
649 Views
60
7
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Forgot About Dre Freestyle
King Los

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (3)
Rate
Audience Rating
3 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

King Los comes through with bars.


There are few rappers in the game that can match the level of lyricism that King Los delivers every time he steps up to the mic. It was only a few days ago when we published the article titled, "What Happened To King Los?" exploring his moves since the early 2010s when he was aligned with Diddy. He's continued to make moves, proving that he's still one of the illest to touch that mic with every track and freestyle he unleashes on his fans.

This week, the rapper came through with a brand new freestyle over Dr. Dre and Eminem's iconic collab, "Forgot About Dre." Los unleashes a bombardment of bars while flexing his technical prowess and witty lyricism.

Peep the track below.

Quotable Lyrics
Yeah, I'm talkin' to you
It's funny how they scared to converse but still wanna walk in my shoes
Study it, n***a, take your notes, jack the cadence, make the quotes
Make it yours, don't make it Los, just make it close, holy shit, you're makin' clothes
The government gon' think that I'm makin' clones

King Los
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  6  0
  7
  649
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
King Los
7 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS King Los Tackles "Forgot About Dre" On New Freestyle
60
7
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject