King Los Tackles "Forgot About Dre" On New Freestyle

There are few rappers in the game that can match the level of lyricism that King Los delivers every time he steps up to the mic. It was only a few days ago when we published the article titled, "What Happened To King Los?" exploring his moves since the early 2010s when he was aligned with Diddy. He's continued to make moves, proving that he's still one of the illest to touch that mic with every track and freestyle he unleashes on his fans.

This week, the rapper came through with a brand new freestyle over Dr. Dre and Eminem's iconic collab, "Forgot About Dre." Los unleashes a bombardment of bars while flexing his technical prowess and witty lyricism.

Peep the track below.

Quotable Lyrics

Yeah, I'm talkin' to you

It's funny how they scared to converse but still wanna walk in my shoes

Study it, n***a, take your notes, jack the cadence, make the quotes

Make it yours, don't make it Los, just make it close, holy shit, you're makin' clothes

The government gon' think that I'm makin' clones