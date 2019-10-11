Kanye West has turned some heads with his Yeezy line as many of the designs are pretty unorthodox when you compare them to some of the silhouettes that have come before them. West has been able to set numerous trends over the last few years most notably the whole dad shoe craze. Having said that, it shouldn't come as a surprise that Ye is constantly looking for ways to make his shoes even weirder.

Perhaps the best example of this is the Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner which has been teased quite a bit over the past couple of months. The shoe is supposed to drop some time within the next few months and fans are curious as to how it's all going to come together. Quite frankly, the sneaker looks like a futuristic pair of Crocs and some are skeptical as to whether or not it will be successful. Kanye's wife Kim Kardashian doesn't seem to care about the criticism because she has been proudly flexing the shoe in public.

In her latest Instagram post, Kim can be seen rocking the Foam Runner and based on the caption, she seems to be loving them. Thanks to her endorsement, the shoe will probably do much better than some sneakerheads anticipate although it doesn't take away from the peculiar design. These are an acquired taste that will require some official images prior to their release