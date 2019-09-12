Kanye West's Yeezy brand with Adidas has been one of the biggest things to happen to sneaker culture in a while. Despite this, Ye has come through with some questionable designs over the years and strangely enough, they still always sell out. The hype train has been known to consumer sneakerheads and hypebeasts alike, so I guess it shouldn't be all that surprising when something sells out simply because it is associated with a megastar such as Kanye.

Thanks to some new photos in Face Magazine, via @yeezymafia, we now have a sneak peek at Kanye's latest design and all we have to say is, "what is he thinking." Based on the post below, it's clear that these shoes look like some form of crocs, just with a different silhouette. There are holes all throughout the upper and overall, they look like some futuristic space shoes. These will be called Yeezy Foam Runners and fans in the comments of the post below are already bewildered by the new design.

These are supposed to be dropping in 2020 so stay tuned for information on an upcoming release. Let us know what you think about these in the comments below.