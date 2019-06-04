Kim Kardashian has a lot on her plate right now. Between running her own beauty company, studying for her bar exam, pushing for prison reform and welcoming her fourth child, she's quite the busy woman. In a recent preview for the upcoming KUWTK episode, Kim Kardashian's busy scheduled gets interrupted after finding out that she has to break the news to North that her pet hamster has passed away.

Kim's assistant, Michael, pulls up on Kim while she's on the phone with Khloe to inform her that North's pet hamster, Blacktail, hasn't been moving. "Kim. The hamster hasn't been moving. " Michael tells Kim. "So, you might want to go look at it."

"It's dead?" she responds. "I don't have time for a dead hamster."

After further inspection, Kim and Michael both determined the hamster is indeed dead. Kim then tells Khloe who bought the hamster for her niece with Kim's blessing. "

"I don't know how I'm going to say, 'By the way, your hamster died,'" Kim said. "It's the first time she's, like, really, really, really loved an animal. More than her dogs! She's still into it and I don't know what to do," she continued. "North is gonna be really, really upset. It's just not fair," Kim adds. "How do I go and explain this? Like, what do I do?"

Peep the clip below.

[Via]