Kim Kardashian is currently prepping the arrival of a new two-hour documentary special, Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project. The new project is set to air on the Oxygen network on April 15th and will highlight the criminal reform crisis while covering individuals adversely affected by the United States criminal justice system,

“We’re excited about working with Kim Kardashian West to document her journey into prison reform advocacy and using her enormous platform to hold a megaphone to question the inequities surrounding prison sentencing,” said Rod Aissa, executive vice president of original programming & development at Oxygen Media and E! Production. “Her energy and influence have made an immediate impact that has stretched all the way to the White House. Her story is entirely unique, and this documentary is the kind of immersive, exclusive storytelling that our viewers have come to expect from Oxygen.”

Saturday, Kardashian embarked on the TCA Winter tour, speaking about the upcoming program and her current journey in completing law school in tandem with her highly-publicized involvement in high-profile cases as of late.

"I don't see how I could just say no to someone that really needs help if I know that I can help them," Kim said during the press run. "[...]I love talking about it with everyone around me when there's a case going on," Kim continued. "I mean, even our group chats about different cases that go on, my conversations are different. I've literally had to change my number, and just say, 'I gotta focus for four years, all my friends, guys I'll be back in four years. Let me just really focus.' I found my interests have changed, everything really just shifted, and it's been a fun journey."