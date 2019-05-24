Today marks five years since Kim Kardashian and Kanye West walked down the aisle in Italy for their extravagant wedding. The couple has created quite a life for themselves since they are now parents to four children, welcoming their second son more recently and naming him Psalm West.

TMZreports that Kim and Kanye celebrated in a low key way when they hit up Giorgio Baldi last night for dinner. The Italian restaurant is a family-owned spot in Santa Monica and by the looks of it, they seemingly went solo.

Kim has been sharing lots of throwback images of her special wedding day, showing some behind the scenes moments of her in her beautiful dress and well as Kanye getting suited up.

"This was my wedding day almost 5 years ago in Italy," Kim captioned another set of images to her feed. "We flew in from Paris and our glam was rushed as we were trying to make it on time! We barely got my veil in as I was being pushed out the door so fast to walk down the aisle because Andrea Bocelli had started singing and I couldn’t miss it. I had no idea it was really him until I got to the isle and screamed inside! So many amazing memories."

Only time will tell what tonight's celebrations will be for the married couple.