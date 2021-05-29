KILLY Embraces The Toxicity On "HEART OF GLASS"

Toronto artist KILLY has been on an impressive run over the last four years. Starting with his single "Killimanjaro," KILLY has proven himself to be a solid hitmaker who has a knack for beat selection and catchy hooks. While he might not have the mainstream support he deserves, KILLY has continued to grind it out and on Friday, he dropped a brand new project called KILLSTREAK 2 which is filled with bangers.

One of the highlights on the track is "HEART OF GLASS" which sees KILLY embracing his toxic side. Lyrically, KILLY speaks about not having room for people in his life and how he would rather just focus on his career, material goods, and getting money. This is all delivered over an energetic beat that fits with the overall vibe of the album.

You can stream the brand new track, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Let me talk to the beat, it don't talk back (Talk, talk)

If I talk to your ho, that's a soul snatch (Soul)

Put some crocodile teeth in the Glock head

Heart of glass, drop dead then I'm heartless