For months, Michael Jackson's name has been the center of scandalous conversations after the airing for HBO's Leaving Neverland docuseries. The allegations of child molestation and rape shared by James Safechuck and Wade Robson have marred the singer's already tarnished image, and it looks as if the Discovery network is looking to keep the controversy train rolling.

The death of Michael Jackson was a shock wave that reverberated around the world as no one expected the 50-year-old icon to pass away. The mysterious circumstances surrounding his death, and later investigation, led to revelations about Jackson's life that only a few were privy to—including an apparent addiction to propofol which led to his death. His personal physician and cardiologist, Dr. Conrad Murray, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter for supplying Jackson with the anesthetic. In 2011, Murray was sentenced to four years in prison but was released in 2013 for good behavior.



MJ Kim/Getty Images

The hourlong documentary will reportedly feature three detectives who were involved in investigating Jackson's death back in 2009. According to Vanity Fair, detectives will reopen the case files and share details of the investigation with viewers and will also feature audiotaped interviews from Murray and other witnesses.