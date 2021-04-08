With DMX remaining in the hospital as of this morning -- his family has yet to issue a statement on his current health situation -- many of his hip-hop peers have continued to celebrate the rapper's incredible presence. Eminem, Busta Rhymes, The Ruff Ryders, and many more stepped up to offer words of encouragement, and today, TMZ caught up with Killer Mike for a few words on DMX's legacy.

"His greatest legacy are his fifteen children," begins Mike, acknowledging and praising DMX's role as a father. "Musically, he has been an amazing man. I met DMX personally myself, me and my cousin. We gambled for like, eight grand. My cousin Jimmy skipped him for about five grand, I was on the side making his manager bet me for about three." Judging from his tone and the glimmer in his eye, it's clear that night is one on which he looks back fondly.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

"The last time I saw him, he was singing Christmas Carols to a table in a Waffle House making everyone very happy," continues Mike, sparking universal thoughts about DMX's classic rendition of Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer. "He taught people that you can love through suffering. He taught people there is no shame in addiction because he was always honest about being in that place. And he taught people that there was no shame in being sensitive and vulnerable. He showed people publically that he loved God, and he has fifteen amazing beautiful people. I hope their father survives this, and travels a long journey with them."

Check out Mike's eloquent reflection on DMX's life and legacy below.