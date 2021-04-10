Kid Ink Shares "Alive," First Studio Album In Six Years

It's crazy to think just how time flies. It's been six years since Kid Ink delivered his last studio album Full Speed, and on Friday (April 9), he's returned with another LP. Ink's dedicated fans have had his 13-track indie albumAlive on repeat as they enjoy new tunes from the rapper and a handful of features from Rory Fresco, Bricc Baby, and ISM.

“The title of the album is Alive because during these times it’s a blessing to wake up every day and be alive,” Ink reportedly said of his latest release. “It’s also telling people that even though it’s been a while since I released an album I’m still here and my career is still alive.” We're excited to hear more from the California artist, so stream Alive and let us know what track is your favorite.

Tracklist

1. New New

2. Night & Day

3. Red Light

4. Brakes

5. Rick Talk ft. Rory Fresco

6. Bricc Baby

7. Don't Want Me To Win

8. Warm It Up

9. All In Her Head ft. ISM

10. Kick Back

11. Tick Ole (Bonus Track

12. Look At That (Bonus Track)

13. 45 (Bonus Track)

[via]