Kid Cudi, as usual, is moving pretty low-key these days. That's not to say that he's not active but that he's making these moves quietly. It seems unlikely that we'll get any new music from him this year because he seems to be focusing on other ventures. Earlier this year, it was announced that he'd be joining the cast of the upcoming opioid crisis film, Dreamlandbut it looks like he'll be getting into his comedy bag in the upcoming sequel to Bill & Ted.



Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Back in March, Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter announced they'd be returning to their roles as Bill & Ted for Bill & Ted Face The Music, the sequel to Bill & Ted's Bogus Adventure. Deadline reports that Kid Cudi joined the cast for the film, although his role isn't quite clear at this point. However, a press release did mention that he'll have a "significant role." The film will follow the middle-aged duo as they try to save the earth with a song.

Over the years, Kid Cudi's expanded his acting resume exponentially. He previously appeared on HBO's Entourage but in recent years, he's landed roles in Andy Samberg's Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Unfortunately, fans will have to wait until 2020 for the next Kid Cudi project. The rapper announced earlier this year that he's not in a rush to put out any new music but he will be spending the remainder of the year cooking up.