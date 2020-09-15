Kid Cudi Explored The Darkest Depths On "Solo Dolo (Nightmare)"

For a generation of hip-hop fans, Kid Cudi's debut album Man On The Moon: The End Of Day, became an instant classic. Not only that, but the introspective and occasionally vibrant musings of a young Scott Mescudi went on to prove immensely influential on the soundscapes to follow. No stranger to exploring avant-garde production, Cudi's first solo foray did an excellent job in analyzing the artist on a cerebral level, painting a vivid self-portrait detailed to the flaws. And while Man On The Moon yielded plenty of iconic singles, like "Day N Night," "Enter Galactic," and "Make Her Say," some of the most brilliant moments emerged within the "Nightmares."

Eleven years removed from its initial release, there is something fascinating about the slow-burning and haunting fourth track "Solo Dolo." The first of three "Nightmare" chapters, this one opens on an appropriately eerie note. "Listen good, I don't have nobody," sings Cudi, his vocals raw. "But what I might feel are the sounds of sanity, hoping what I hear loops itself continuously." As the cinematic track builds, new elements expand the scope; sinister string hits add urgency to the second verse, futuristic synthesizers and brooding strings add layers to the third.

Not what you'd call flashy in the slightest, there's something memorable about Cudder's foray into the darker corners. On an album lined with classic tunes, sometimes the unexpected can leave the deepest lasting impression. Happy anniversary to Kid Cudi's Man On The Moon: The End Of Day.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Cry me a river, hater, look who

Traveled out an igloo

Cold, cold world wasn't fit for me at all

Look at where I stand at, tall

Clutchin' my Kid Cudi bizzalls

Mute motherfuckers back home, quick pause