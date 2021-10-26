Kiana Ledé Is Ready For The Holidays On "The Christmas Song"

We're just about finished with Spooky Season now that Halloween is approaching this weekend, and while we have yet to get to Thanksgiving, Kiana Ledé has shared her cover of a holiday classic. The R&B singer has tackled a Nat King Cole favorite, "The Christmas Song," and she puts her jazzy, soulful spin to a track that will have you roasting chestnuts on an open fire.

Sure, there are some who believe that it may be a bit too early for songs such as these, but for others, the holiday spirit is felt no matter what time of the year it may be. We're sure this one will be featured on R&B holiday playlists worldwide, so stream Kiana Ledé's "The Christmas Song," break out a few December decorations, and get into the holiday spirit.

Quotable Lyrics

Tiny tots with their eyes all aglow

Will find it hard to sleep tonight

They know that Santa's on his way

He's loaded lots of toys and goodies on his sleigh

And every mother's child is gonna spy

To see if reindeers really know how to fly