Kiana Ledé Is Ready For The Holidays On "The Christmas Song"

Erika Marie
October 26, 2021 02:03
Steve Jennings / Contributor / Getty ImagesSteve Jennings / Contributor / Getty Images
Steve Jennings / Contributor / Getty Images

The Christmas Song
Kiana Ledé

The R&B singer covers Nat King Cole's classic and eases us into holiday cheer.


We're just about finished with Spooky Season now that Halloween is approaching this weekend, and while we have yet to get to Thanksgiving, Kiana Ledé has shared her cover of a holiday classic. The R&B singer has tackled a Nat King Cole favorite, "The Christmas Song," and she puts her jazzy, soulful spin to a track that will have you roasting chestnuts on an open fire.

Sure, there are some who believe that it may be a bit too early for songs such as these, but for others, the holiday spirit is felt no matter what time of the year it may be. We're sure this one will be featured on R&B holiday playlists worldwide, so stream Kiana Ledé's "The Christmas Song," break out a few December decorations, and get into the holiday spirit.

Quotable Lyrics

Tiny tots with their eyes all aglow
Will find it hard to sleep tonight
They know that Santa's on his way
He's loaded lots of toys and goodies on his sleigh
And every mother's child is gonna spy
To see if reindeers really know how to fly

Kiana Ledé
Kiana Ledé
