Kiana Ledé Glides Through "Irresponsible" Single

It's a new season for Arizona songbird Kiana Ledé as she returns with a new single for New Music Friday (September 16). Ledé is known for her smooth R&B jams often centered on love and relationships, and on "Irresponsible," she belts her way over a track with a catchy hook that perfectly highlights her harmonies.

"Thank you to my team, the creative ass people and everyone involved for helpin start this new era," she penned on Instagram as she promoted her new single.

Although Ledé has released several EPs, fans are waiting for an official announcement regarding her next full-length record. It was back in 2020 during the pandemic that the singer gave the world her debut album Kiki, and now that we have all ushered in a new normal, Ledé's supporters are pleading for more.

Stream Kiana Ledé's "Irresponsible" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

I dove in blind, took a chance on us (Us)

Gave my trust (Trust), so in love (Love)

And it's difficult for me to open up

You were someone I thought was careful with me