Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have been through fire and brimstone. Their relationship was put to the test when the media focused on a number of alleged extramarital affairs that Tristan had engaged in, which ended up signaling the end of their romance. Over a year later, it looks as though the former couple is putting that behind them though as they set their sights on reconciling for the sake of their daughter True.

According to PEOPLE, Khloe and Tristan are back together. A source told the outlet that they are "giving their relationship another try."

Rumors started heating up again after Tristan was spotted at Khloe's thirty-sixth birthday party last weekend, where they acted as though they had never broken up. Khloe admitted that the guest list was small for the event because of the pandemic.

The same source that claimed the couple is back together explained that the NBA star is fighting to be the best father he can to True.

"Tristan is working hard to prove himself and has been a great dad to True," they said.

This comes days after Thompson shared a heartfelt birthday message to his ex on social media.

"I’m wise enough now to know, you came into my life to show me just what it means to be an incredible person," he wrote. "I appreciate how I am able to learn from and grow because of you. I thank God for the beautiful and loving woman you are to everyone, especially our daughter True. You deserve the world Koko! True and I love you mama."

