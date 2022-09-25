Khloé Kardashian looks to be finally moving on from Tristan Thompson. The reality star previously tried to make things work with her baby daddy after being caught up in more than one infidelity scandal throughout their relationship, but ultimately, decided things wouldn't last between them.

Now, the mother of two has been spotted with a man much different than her usual type – Italian actor Michele Morrone of sultry, scandalous, 365 Days fame.

Michele Morrone attends The Next 365 Days NY Fan Event at The Paris Theatre on August 18, 2022 -- Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Buzz about the pair first spread online after they were photographed getting up close and personal backstage at the Dolce & Gabbana runway – during which big sister Kim Kardashian debuted her "Ciao, Kim" collection and even strutted her stuff down the catwalk – and sitting side by side throughout the presentation.

The Good American founder dressed in a black bodysuit complete with sparkling embellishments for the big event, accessorizing her look with black sunglasses and a matching handbag.

For his part, the actor wore black trousers paired with an orange shirt that he left unbuttoned to expose his toned chest. In the photo taken of them together, he can be seen wrapping his hands around Kardashian's waist, seemingly whispering something in her ear.

Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner and family are seen on the front row of the Dolce & Gabbana Fashion Show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 on September 24, 2022 -- Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

At this time, it remains unclear if Morrone and the socialite are actually a romantic item, or if their link-up was simply a seating plan coincidence that the internet has been loving.

From the sounds of things, many Twitter users are pleased to see Kardashian interacting publicly with men besides Thompson while also commenting on how good the potential pair looks together.

