New York Fashion Week was a star-studded affair earlier this month, though now that it's wrapped up for another season, most of the famous fashionistas have flown over to Italy for Milan Fashion Week. Kim Kardashian is among the many socialites making headlines with their looks – the 41-year-old channelled the same energy she brought to this year's Met Gala for many of her appearances, sporting her bright blonde hair in a Marilyn Monroe-inspired style.

Ahead of actually walking down the runway, the mother of four uploaded a video to her Instagram feed showing her laying in the back of a limousine with a touseled, curly blonde bob, rolling around seductively in a slinky black lace slip dress as she tries to evade the paparazzi's camera flashes.

Kim Kardashian attends the FENDI 25th Anniversary of the Baguette at Hammerstein Ballroom on September 09, 2022 in New York City -- Sean Zanni/Getty Images

"An appetizer before the show. #CiaoKim," she wrote in the caption, referring to the collection she helped co-design in collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana.

On Friday (September 23) the reality star actually sauntered down the runway herself – later joined by Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce – closing out the brand's show while mother Kris Jenner, little sister Khloé Kardashian, and three of her and Kanye West's children sat front row to cheer her on.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

"The most incredible show in Milan today!!" the Kar-Jenner matriarch wrote in her celebratory IG post. "@kimkardashian @dolcegabbana, perfection as always! So proud of you @kimkardashian!!! #MilanFashionWeek #CiaoKim #DolceandGabbana."

It's not shocking that Kim's latest fashion link-up is with D&G, as the controversial brand dressed the entire family in both archival looks and new designs for Kourtney Kardashian's wedding to Travis Barker earlier this year – read more about that here, and check out Kim's runway walk below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner)

[Via] [Via]