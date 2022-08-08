Khloé Kardashian is reportedly taking her time to name her new baby with Tristan Thompson, who was born last week. A source tells PEOPLE that the socialite is waiting to come up with something that is "just right."

"Khloé is on cloud nine. Getting a sibling for True has been such a journey. She is very excited to be a mom again," the insider told the outlet. "She really wanted a baby boy."

They added: "Khloé hasn't shared a name yet. She is taking her time with the name. She wants it to be just right."



Vivien Killilea / Getty Images

The report comes days after a rep for the Good American founder confirmed that Kardashian and Thompson welcomed their second baby together via surrogate.

"We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November," a representative previously told PEOPLE on Friday. "Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family."

Kardashian and Thompson began dating in 2016, but split up in June 2021 after a highly publisized cheating scandal. They eventually reconciled but cut things off once again in January 2022.

Khloé isn't the only member of her family to welcome a baby in 2022. Back in February, Kylie Jenner gave birth to her and Travis Scott's second kid. Jenner also dealt with drama around her child's name, originally sharing that his name was Wolf but later saying they went in a different direction.

"We just really didn't feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere," she wrote on social media, earlier this year.

