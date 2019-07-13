Besides being SchoolBoy Q's headwear of choice, bucket hats seem to have garnered quite the popularity amongst fashion-conscious youth. Love it or hate it, it's definitely a statement piece that only particularly style-savvy people seem to dare to sport - or dads on a fishing trip. Now though, you may suddenly realize you've stumbled upon newfound incentive to wear this statement accessory, as KFC Russia has teamed up with Saint Petersburg-based label, Mam Cupy, to release a more literal take of the bucket hat.

The iconic fast-food chain first dipped its toe in the apparel industry back in December of last year, when they collaborated with Human Made on a 4-piece line of tees and totes, clad in their signature red and white stripes and Colonel Sanders graphics. And this time they're back, with a bucket hat that could also double as one of their trademark chicken buckets. The wide-brimmed bucket hat pays ode to the traditional colors of KFC, even featuring a motif of Colonel Sanders embroidered upside-down at the front, bearing resemblance to their chicken buckets when the hat is flipped. Paying respect to the Russian label, the hat also features bold “Mam Cupy” typography at the back, along with subtle eyelets detailing the sides. The pronounced accessory has been made available at mamcupy.com, and retails for $29 USD.