Key Glock Shares New Single "Play For Keeps" Off Of "Yellow Tape 2 (Deluxe)"

Key Glock is ramping up the efforts ahead of the release of Yellow Tape 2 deluxe. The rapper slowly returned back into the fold since the beginning of the year following the tragic death of Young Dolph in Nov. 2021. He appeared on Paper Route Empire's Long Live Dolph compilation which arrived at the beginning of the year. However, he's delivered new singles in anticipation of the re-release of Yellow Tape 2.

This week, Glock unveiled his latest single, "Play For Keeps." The rapper locks in with Sledgren who composes a dreamy soundscape as the Memphis-born artist pops his shit. He flexes his wordplay effortlessly with bars that fear-evoking bars that detail the ruthless nature of the streets.

Yellow Tape 2 (Deluxe) will include an additional 10 songs to the original 20-song tracklist.

Quotable Lyrics

Nickname my .223 ‘TLC,’ cause I creep with the heat

Got big ol’ Glocks, we clear the spot and spin the block like CDs

I stunt so hard, it look easy

You see white diamonds, I'm cheesin'