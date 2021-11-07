Key Glock Makes His Point Clear On "Understood"

As Memphis continues to dominate the rap game, Key Glock came through in the final quarter with the release of his latest project, Yellow Tape 2. The rapper's latest body of work follows the release of Dum & Dummer 2 with Young Dolph earlier this year and serves as the sequel to his 2020 project.

The 20 song tracklist boasts plenty of bangers, from the previously released single "Toolie" to the project's intro, "Something Bout Me." On "Understood," Glock asserts himself as a big dawg, in both the streets and the rap game, as he reminds everyone that he's still one of the realest rappers in the game. "My n***a, I don't play, I'm from the wish-a-n***a-would/ Multimillionaire n***a, still be in the hood," he raps over siren-like horns.

"I never planned on even doing a sequel, but it’s more of, like, a statement. That color, it was my great grandmother’s favorite color. Y’all look at it like it’s yellow. I look at it like it’s gold, ‘cause I’m a player. But I just had to keep it going because the first one made so much of a statement, and I had to let ‘em know it’s actually yellow tape," he told HNHH on the latest episode of On The Come Up about the creation of Yellow Tape 2.

Peep the song below.

Quotable Lyrics

Since a jit, I've been with the shit

Yeah, I used to jump the fence, now diamonds jump off my wrist

I came from dimes and nicks, now I got this and this

Yeah, I just hit a lick and I just hit a n***a bitch