Key Glock & Gucci Mane Make It Look Easy On "I Do This"

Karlton Jahmal
August 01, 2021 13:42
Young Dolph

I Do This
Paper Route EMPIRE Feat. Key Glock & Gucci Mane

A standout single on Young Dolph's Paper Route EMPIRE compilation.


Young Dolph dropped off PAPER ROUTE iLLUMINATi with the Paper Route EMPIRE this past week. The project is a chance for Dolph to showcase his roster of talent. Key Glock, Snupe Bandz, Big Moochie Grape, and others take a prominent role in making PAPER ROUTE iLLUMINATi sound dope. A shining example of this is Key Glock's single "I Do This" featuring Gucci Mane

The beat for "I Do This" is mainly comprised of a haunting piano and a siren-like synth that spins around the drums. The monotony of the instrumental almost gives the beat a marching vibe, like we're stomping off to war. Gucci Mane hops in for the second verse, performing a memorable 16 before leaving Key Glock to command every other portion of the single. 

Quotable Lyrics
Stop the track, Glock, R.I.P to George Floyd (Stop)
I'm Gucci Mane LaFlare, my watch cost way more than Floyd's (Well, damn)
These niggas broke as hell and it's obvious to see (I see)
Gucci-ology, these niggas be studying me (Wow)
Get up off my dick like a bitch, like a bitch (Bitch)
Fuck a gang, I don't need a clique, I'm the shit (Pfft)

