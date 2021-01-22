Kevin Porter Jr has been going through a rough patch as of late for a few reasons. It all started when Porter Jr. was hit with a gun charge in connection to a car crash from a few months ago. From there, Porter Jr decided to take some personal time away from the team. Upon returning, Porter Jr noticed that his locker had been replaced by the newly acquired Taurean Prince, which led to a massive tirade in the Cavs locker room. In fact, it was reported that Porter Jr threw food during the exchange.

Since then, it's been apparent that the Cavs would be parting ways with Porter Jr, and on Thursday night, that's exactly what happened. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Porter Jr. was dealt to the Houston Rockets in exchange for a second-round pick.

Now, Porter Jr will get to play on a team with the likes of Victor Oladipo, John Wall, and DeMarcus Cousins. These are all great players to learn from and hopefully, this fresh start will help give Porter Jr a new lease on life as well as his career.

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images