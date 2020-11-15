Kevin Porter Jr. just came off of a rookie campaign with the Cleveland Cavaliers and in a few weeks from now, he will be looking to showcase his improvement during his second full season. Unfortunately for the 20-year-old star, he will now have to deal with some legal issues as he was recently arrested on a weapons charge.

According to TMZ, Porter Jr was stopped by police on Sunday morning as he was driving through Mahoning County. As it stands, officials have yet to explain why Porter Jr was pulled over, although it is now known that he got arrested for "improperly handling a firearm in a vehicle." The young basketball star has since been released and following the arrest, the Cavaliers released an official statement.

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

"We are aware of the situation involving Kevin Porter Jr. and are in the process of gathering information," the statement read. "We have spoken with Kevin and will continue to address this privately with him as the related process evolves."

With this latest arrest in mind, it remains to be seen what it will all mean for Porter Jr.'s career moving forward. Stay tuned for any updates in relation to this story as we will be sure to bring them to you.

