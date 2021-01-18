Since entering the league back in 2019, Kevin Porter Jr. of the Cleveland Cavaliers has been dealing with some issues off of the court. Just a few months ago, Porter was brought up on weapons charges stemming from an incident in which he got into a car accident. Upon searching the vehicle, cops found a weapon that allegedly turned out to be owned illegally. Since those charges, Porter Jr. had been out of the Cavaliers lineup as he was dealing with "Personal Issues."

According to The Athletic, Porter Jr.'s situation spiraled out of control on Friday as he returned to the locker room to find something that upset him. Essentially, the team had given Porter Jr.'s locker to the newly acquired Taurean Prince. Meanwhile, Porter's locker was moved to where the end of the bench players sit.

Elsa/Getty Images

The report states that Porter Jr. was "combative" and that he even ended up throwing food in the locker room. Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff and General Manager Koby Altman tried to put a stop to the outburst although Porter Jr. continued to hurl obscenities. Following the ordeal, it was reported that Bickerstaff disgusted, and now, the Cavs are likely to part ways with the young star.

Now, Porter Jr. will either be traded or released although based on this conduct, a release is the likeliest option at this point. Keep it locked to HNHH, as we will bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

