Kevin Gates went through a massive transformation this year. The rapper, who was admittedly a bit bigger back in the day, shed a lot of weight in recent times. Now, there's no doubt that there are massive health benefits from shedding the extra pounds but that wasn't necessarily what inspired him to get fit. It was actually a strange encounter with his friend's baby that made him consider the gym.

"What really did it for me, I had my shirt off and I was holdin' my patna's baby and his baby tried to suck on my breast," he explained to Men's Health. "I was like, 'I am too fucking fat and I'm a fat slob, I need to lose weight. That was the most embarrassing shit. I mean, shit, even though I'm a big gorilla, I got feelings, too. Man, that shit hurt my fuckin' feelings. I said, 'I got lose weight."

Gates did lose a crazy amount of weight -- upwards of 100 lbs. He explained that even before he lost the extra pounds, he was committed to having his shirt off once he lost a bit of weight.

"I swear to God, look, when I first saw myself losing a bit of weight, my dream was to never wear a shirt any way," he explained. "I didn't want to keep hiding because it was going to make me stop working. So I wanted to take my shirt off. I'm talkin' about I want a woman to just see me and just fall on the ground and just die."

Peep the video below.