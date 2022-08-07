Kevin Federline says that he and Britney Spears' children are actively avoiding seeing their mother and are having a “tough” time dealing with her nude posts on social media. Speaking with the Daily Mail, Spears' ex-husband spoke candidly about his children's relationship with Spears.

“The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now. It’s been a few months since they’ve seen her. They made the decision not to go to her wedding,” Federline told the outlet.



Handout / Getty Images

Spears was married to Sam Asghari in June with a ceremony being held at her home in Thousand Oaks, Los Angeles.

The boys are ages 15 and 16 and are in high school, something Federline says is difficult to go through with Spears as their mom.

He continued: “I try to explain to them, ‘Look, maybe that’s just another way she tries to express herself.’ But that doesn’t take away from the fact of what it does to them. It’s tough. I can’t imagine how it feels to be a teenager having to go to high school."

Federline and Spears were married in September 2004. Spears filed for divorce in November 2006, citing irreconcilable differences. The two then were engaged in a highly publicized custody battle through July 2008, when Federline was awarded sole legal and physical custody of the children. Spears was to be given visitation time that would increase over time.

