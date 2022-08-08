Recently, Kevin Durant sat down with Nets owner Joe Tsai to talk about his standing with the franchise. Previously, KD had stated that he wanted to be traded from the team. The Nets were honoring this position and they were actively seeking trades. Unfortunately, for both sides, a deal was unable to be reached because the Nets simply wanted too much in return for Durant.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, KD told the Nets that he would be willing to stay, although it would have to come at the expense of Sean Marks and Steve Nash. If the Nets decided to keep both of those two men, KD would continue to pursue a trade to a different team.

Elsa/Getty Images

In Charania's report, he made it clear that there are only three teams with a realistic chance of getting the superstar. Those three teams happen to be the Toronto Raptors, the Miami Heat, and the Boston Celtics, who recently offered up Jaylen Brown. With that being said, it looks like Durant is going to have to stay in the Eastern Conference, however, nothing concrete has been done yet.

The KD situation is one that will continue to develop over the course of the next few weeks, so stay tuned to HNHH for more updates.

