Just last month, Kevin Durant made it abundantly clear that he no longer wanted to play for the Brooklyn Nets. He told the team that he wanted to be traded, and the Nets were quick to note that they would honor his request. After all, KD is a star player with a ton of leverage, and despite his lengthy contract, the Nets feel like they would be better off giving him what he wants.

A KD trade has yet to be made and there have been discussions around potentially keeping him. In fact, KD met with Nets owner Joe Tsai today, where they discussed KD's future and whether or not the relationship can be fixed.

Elsa/Getty Images

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, there does appear to be a scenario in which KD does stay with the team. As you can see in the tweets down below, KD is giving Joe Tsai a dilemma. He basically has to choose between KD or the coaching-GM duo of Steve Nash and Sean Marks. If Tsai fires Nash and Marks, he will stay. If Tsai sides with Nash and Marks, KD will continue to press for a trade.

This seems like a no-brainer for Tsai when you consider how Nash has not lived up to the hype as head coach. Meanwhile, Marks hasn't made a ton of great moves as General Manager.

Stay tuned to HNHH as this is a developing story.