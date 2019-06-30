The 2019 NBA Free Agency is about to be wild. There are several stars who will be either unrestricted free agents or restricted free agents in just a few hours time. That includes Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Kawhi Leonard, Kemba Walker, Jimmy Butler, Klay Thompson, Kristaps Porzingis, Tobias Harris, D'Angelo Russell, Khris Middleton, JJ Redick, Demarcus Cousins, Al Horford, Deandre Jordan, and many more. The Lakers, the Knicks, the Clippers, the Celtics, and the Nets are the favorites to land top talent, while the Heat, the Pistons, The Blazers, and the 76ers are trying to make a grab for some top tier talent as well.

Kevin Durant's decision is being viewed as the most important choice in the NBA right now. While Kawhi has many eyes on him as well, people are most interested in the overall story of the breakdown of the Golden State dynasty. Durant won 2 finals MVPs with the Warriors over the last two years, defeating LeBron James and the Cavaliers both times. Durant endured a good amount of hatred after signing with the Warriors, and he's already shown signs of wanting to flee from the negative attention. According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the world will know where Durant decided to play tonight.