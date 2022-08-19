Kevin Durant is one of the most talked about players in the entire NBA right now, and for good reason. KD has made it clear that he wants to be traded from the Brooklyn Nets, but nothing has taken place, just yet. The Nets are looking for the best deal possible, and they know that the only way to make things right is by taking their time and crossing all their Ts while dotting all of their Is.

At this point, however, a KD trade prior to the start of the season remains unlikely. Trade talks with every team have pretty well stalled at this point, and it doesn't seem like the Nets are negotiating in good faith.

Elsa/Getty Images

In fact, NBA insiders like Brian Windhorst believe the Nets have a plan in mind. Basically, Windhorst thinks the Nets are purposely setting the bar too high because they still think they can convince Durant to stay.

“I think the Nets want to run this team back &they're hoping Kevin Durant agrees, the way they're conducting trade talks & the prices they are asking has teams out there thinking they don't really want to trade KD anyway. We'll see if KD goes along with that in camp," Windhorst said.

This continues to be the hottest story of the NBA offseason, so stay tuned to HNHH for updates.