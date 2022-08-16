Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are on the outs. It is a sad reality for that franchise, but they are on the precipice of losing the best player to ever play for that organization. The Nets believe they have most of the leverage here, and they are going to wait it out, even if it means upsetting KD and keeping him on the roster heading into the regular season.

Numerous teams are attempting to go after Durant right now, and one of those teams is none other than the Boston Celtics. According to reports, they are offering up Jaylen Brown, which would be a very solid return for the Nets, especially if paired with draft picks. Now, a new report from Sam Amick is saying that if a deal were to be done today, the unofficial favorite would have to be the Celtics.

Per Amick:

“Among the executives with whom I spoke, a Boston deal with Jaylen Brown as the centerpiece appears to be the unofficial front-runner here. In general terms, sources say the Nets are using the fact that the Celtics (and perhaps other teams) have made their second-best player available as a baseline of sorts in negotiations. Translation: If you’re still trying to discuss a Durant deal without putting your second-best talent on the table, then just stop wasting everyone’s time and bow out of this race.”

Breaking up the tandem of Brown and Jayson Tatum is definitely a risky play seeing as though they just came off of an NBA Finals appearance. Having said that, Tatum and Durant would be an even better pair, which makes this a very attractive trade for the Celtics.

