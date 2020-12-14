Prior to last night, it had been over 500 days since Kevin Durant had appeared in an NBA game. For those who don't remember, Durant ruptured his Achilles during Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors. Following this injury, Durant signed a contract with the Brooklyn Nets alongside Kyrie Irving. For the first year of his deal, Durant watched on the sidelines but now, he is healthy and ready to go.

On Sunday night, Durant got to show off his skills for the first time in a year and a half as he made his Nets preseason debut against the Washington Wizards. KD made his presence felt early as he notched a dunk before dropping a total of 15 points in 24 minutes.

Kyrie was also impressive last night as he scored 18 points in just 17 minutes of action. Both Irving and Durant displayed a ton of chemistry, and it's clear that these two are ready to make a deep run in the Eastern Conference.

As for Nets fans, they couldn't be any happier about this new pair. Immediately after Durant's first dunk, Nets supporters took to Twitter where they declared that Durant is officially back. Some were even issuing a warning to the rest of the league, particularly LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

You can see what fans had to say, below.