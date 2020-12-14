Nets star Kevin Durant trolled his teammate Kyrie Irving on Instagram Live, Saturday night, regarding his post-up game and how often the Nets should rely on it.

Emilee Chinn / Getty Images

“You told me once we decided to play for the Nets that you needed four post-ups a night — I mean eight post-ups a night, four each half,” Durant said. “I think that’s too much for a 6[-foot-]1 point guard. I think that might hold up our offense. I wonder why you decide to play more of a big than your normal position.”

Irving defended his work in the post, saying that he's a 7 footer at heart: “In my past life, like I said, I was you. I was you. What you are now, that’s what I’m up here. Same mentality.”

“I don’t think that’s good for the continuity of our offense if our point guard always wants to be underneath the rim," Durant continued.

Kyrie answered: “... I feel like every play down I have a mismatch, no matter who’s in front of me. So I think that mentality, mixed with having that post-guard is a great balance for our squad.”

Damian Lillard also popped into the live stream at one point to tease Irving for missing his media sessions.

