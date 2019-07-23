Kevin Durant's health was vital to the success of the Golden State Warriors and that very fact was on full display during this year's NBA Finals. The Toronto Raptors defeated the Warriors in six games and without Durant in the lineup, the team couldn't get any consistent scoring. Durant found his way back into the lineup for Game 5 but ruptured his Achilles tendon early in the second quarter. Since then, Durant has signed with the Brooklyn Nets and it's been revealed that he probably won't see any NBA action this season.

Since Durant isn't able to play, he's been hard at work to make sure he's still in shape once he comes back to the court. Of course, Durant can only use one of his legs right now, so many of his workouts involve him sitting down and working out his upper body.

With Durant hard at work, it's clear the NBA will be in for a quite a show once he gets back. The Nets will certainly miss him this season but with Kyrie Irving at point guard, they'll have a huge opportunity to be a playoff team for the second year in a row.

Hopefully, when Durant gets back, he can be the player we've known him to be.