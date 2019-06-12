Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant posted a message on instagram on Wednesday, confirming that he did, in fact, rupture his achilles tendon.

In the post, Durant explained that he underwent successful surgery today - and noted that it was his decision to play in Game 5 "because that's what I do."

What’s good everybody I wanted to update you all: I did rupture my Achilles. Surgery was today and it was a success, EASY MONEY My road back starts now! I got my family and my loved ones by my side and we truly appreciate all the messages and support people have sent our way. Like I said Monday, I'm hurting deeply, but I'm OK. Basketball is my biggest love and I wanted to be out there that night because that’s what I do. I wanted to help my teammates on our quest for the three peat. Its just the way things go in this game and I'm proud that I gave it all I physically could, and I'm proud my brothers got the W. It's going to be a journey but I'm built for this. I’m a hooper I know my brothers can get this Game 6, and I will be cheering with dub nation while they do it.

Despite the injury, Durant is still expected to turn down the $31.5M player option with the Warriors for next season, allowing him to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

Earlier today, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that picking up the player option is viewed as a "last resort" for KD. Furthermore, ESPN's Bobby Marks says multiple teams are still prepared to offer Durant a four-year max contract, assuming he does turn down the player option with Golden State, as has been reported.