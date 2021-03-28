Kevin Durant has always been one of the most criticized players in the entire NBA, and it hasn't always been for the most justified reasons. After losing to the Golden State Warriors in the 2016 Western Conference Finals, he decided to join the Warriors in free agency, which led to a whole lot of hate. Eventually, KD won two championships with that Warriors team, and now, he is on the Brooklyn Nets which is arguably stronger.

Yesterday, the team signed LaMarcus Aldridge, and with Kyrie Irving, James Harden, and Blake Griffin on the team, it's clear that this team should be going all the way to the NBA Finals. As a result, some fans have been taking to Twitter to roast KD, with some saying that he has ruined the NBA. In typical KD fashion, Durant made sure to respond to every single one of these fans.

"I’ll NEVER be able to do anything that I really want to do on earth, by myself," KD told one fan. He then told other fans not to tell him what to do on Twitter, as some suggested that he should probably put his phone down. Needless to say, it was classic KD behavior and we loved every single second of it.

However, if the Nets don't win it all this year, the KD slander is going to be something to behold.

Sarah Stier/Getty Images